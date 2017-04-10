After liquor ban, Nitish to tackle dowry, child marriage

Revisiting history: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar presenting a cloth with Mithila print to Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, at a programme in Patna on Monday to celebrate the centenary of Champaran Satyagraha. | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

more-in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said time had come to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts, principles and ideals as everywhere in the country “only a one-way dialogue” was going on today, obliquely referring to the BJP’s agenda.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the yearlong centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha in Patna.

On the way to Champaran to support indigo planters, Mahatma Gandhi had come to Patna on April 10 in 1917 and to mark that occasion the Bihar government organised the celebration.

Mr. Kumar said that following Gandhiji’s ideals, his government had banned liquor. This would be followed by de-addiction and elimination of social evils like dowry and child marriage.

Potshots at BJP

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, Mr. Kumar said that “today, even those who do not understand Gandhiji or his ideals too would come out with Gandhi smriti yatra.” The Bihar BJP is planning to hold a Smriti Yatra in Champaran on April 19. “But, today what is happening in the country will not continue for long… two-way dialogue instead of one way, will happen… the people should decide the agenda of the country,” he said.

Eminent Gandhian intellectuals Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Sacchidanand Sinha, Razi Ahmad, social activist Medha Patkar, Prerna Desai, and S.N. Subba Rao were present.

“Today we are witnessing julm aur jabardasti [oppression and coercion] in society… Bihar has always given us light in darkness,” said Mr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi.