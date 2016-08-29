The government has set the ball rolling to increase the student strength of the top six Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). This comes close on the heels of the in-principle approval of a similar increase in the student intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

“Three of the top IIMs are already in touch with us on this, and we are awaiting the responses of the other three, after which the concrete plans can be firmed up,” said a government official.

The broad official vision is to facilitate a two-fold jump in student intake, though the precise details will be worked out only in consultation with each individual IIM.

“Unlike the more centralised IIT Council to direct future plans, each IIM is relatively autonomous. So, each of these six will have their own specific expansion plans, but would expect from us funding or facilitation of land purchase,” a central official said.

IIM Ahmedabad, sources say, may need more land to augment its current infrastructure. According to the institute’s website, 800 full-time students are admitted every year. While IIM Ahmedabad has traditionally been considered the best, according to the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s National Institutional Ranking Framework list, released earlier this year, IIM Bangalore is the top ranked management institute.