African envoys’ remarks unfortunate: Sushma

Questioning the decision of African envoys to approach the UN on recent attacks on people from their continent, India said on Wednesday that there was sufficient institutional mechanism in the country to ensure safety of foreigners.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the attacks were not racially motivated, though the African envoys planned to call a special meeting on the issue.

Institutional mechanism

“They said that they want to go to the Human Rights Council. Do we have any shortage of institutional systems in India? We have a free press, judiciary, national human rights body to ensure safety of not just Nigerian citizens but of all Africans,” Ms. Swaraj said.

India had conveyed its opposition to the idea of a UN-level intervention in the issue, during a meeting with the Dean of the African Group Head of Missions, Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, the Eritrean Ambassador.

Ms. Swaraj said the mob attack in Greater Noida took place when local miscreants took advantage of the anger over the death of a 19-year-old student who allegedly died of drug overdose.

She addressed the concerns raised in the statement by the African envoys.“The statement of the Dean that there was no sufficient response from the political leadership against the violence against Africans is entirely against the facts in this case. Six people have been arrested regarding the case. Please do not say that the crime was motivated by racial reasons till the inquiry is over. Recently, an Indian died in Mozambique but we did not term the incident racially motivated. We did not do that when attacks against Indians took place in the U.S. [till the end of the inquiry],” Ms. Swaraj said.

“That is why we insist that let the probe get over before you conclude if the incident was racially motivated,” she said terming the statement “unfortunate”.