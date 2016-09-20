Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the “cross border attack” in Uri while expressing solidarity with India to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Mr. Ghani strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack and conveyed Afghanistan’s solidarity and support with India for all actions to eliminate the threat of terrorism, a PMO statement said.

Heavily armed militants suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM had stormed an Army base in Uri in Kashmir on Sunday, killing 18 jawans.

Mr. Ghani also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Ghani for Afghanistan’s support.