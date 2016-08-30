The U.S. Secretary of State supports efforts to bring 26/11, Pathankot attackers to justice.

Echoing India’s concerns for an end to distinction between “good terrorism” and “bad terrorism”, the United States on Tuesday sought action from Pakistan on 26/11 attacks and the attack on the Pathankot airbase, while announcing that the U.S. will hold trilateral talks with Afghanistan and India during next month’s U.N. session to fine-tune counter terror measures.

The tough announcement against terrorism was the highlight of the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD) which saw Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker address Indian concerns on a wide range of issues like counter terror, multilateralism and easier visa regime for Indian workers to the U.S.

Mr. Kerry’s announcement of a trilateral is a significant move ahead and indicates a hardening position on terror that hurts South Asia. The first and second trilateral dialogues including India, the U.S. and Afghanistan were held in 2012 and 2013.

“Let me be clear, United States continues to support all efforts to bring the perpetrators of Mumbai and the Pathankot attacks to justice and we cannot and will not make distinction between good and bad terrorism”, Mr. Kerry said. The comments from the visiting Secretary of State of the outgoing Obama administration came a day after he supported Bangladesh in its fight against international terrorism.

“Terror is terror no matter where it comes from and who carries it out,” Mr. Kerry said and announced that the U.S. and India have agreed to exchange “terrorist screening information” to build a wall against global terrorism.

However, Mr. Kerry acknowledged that Pakistan had acted against the “Haqqani network” which has often been accused of attacking Afghanistan.