After sweeping all four posts for two consecutive years, the BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to win three of the four seats in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections this year, the results of which were declared on Saturday morning.

While the post of Joint Secretary went to National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Mohit Sangwan, that of the President was bagged by ABVP's Amit Tanwar who is a first year MA Hindi student of PGDAV college. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Tanwar who has been active in students politics since the past four years said, "The election result is proof that ABVP has actually been able to tap the issues of DU students and we shall continue fighting for our rights."

Mr. Tanwar defeated NSUI's Nikhil Yadav by 4,290 votes. The other ABVP winners are Priyanka Chabri (Vice President) and Ankit Sangwan (Secretary).

However, it was celebration time even for members and supporters of the NSUI, the students' wing of Indian National Congress, as it saw a comeback after two years.

It is pertinent to note that in the elections that were held on Friday, voter turnout was lowest in the last five years. The dip was particularly observed among the North Campus colleges.

This year, CYSS - the students wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - pulled out of the elections as they failed to win a single post last year. The AISA too saw no winners.