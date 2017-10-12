Allahabad High Court acquits Talwars in daughter Aarushi, Hemraj murder case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar and quashed their conviction in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in Noida in 2008.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices A.K. Mishra and B.K. Narayana, gave the benefit of doubt to the Talwars, saying they didn't murder their child.

Accepting the argument of counsel for the Talwars that the case against them was based entirely on circumstantial evidence and that they were innocent, the court said the CBI had failed to prove them guilty beyond doubt,

Talwars' lawyer Rebecca John toldThe Hindu, "I am happy that the Allahabad High Court has allowed the appeal filed by Nupur and Rajesh Talwar against their conviction and sentence . The case against them was untenable in fact and law, and their prosecution and subsequent conviction resulted in grave miscarriage of justice."

Sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013

In November 2013, the couple were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad.

They were also convicted of the destruction of evidence with common intent, while Rajesh was additionally convicted of giving a false statement to the police.

Aarushi Talwar, 14, was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom in flat no. L-32 Jalvayu Vihar in Noida iMay 16 morning. The body of Hemraj, who was initially suspected of murdering her, was found dead in a pool of blood on the terrace of the flat the following day. The terrace door was found locked from inside.

The case was handed over to the CBI after the Noida police were criticised for a ''botched up'' investigation leading to the ''loss of crucial forensic evidence.''