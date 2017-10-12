Aarushi murder case: a timeline of events

In 2013, a Ghaziabad court had held Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, guilty of killing Aarushi and the domestic servant. They were sentenced to life imprisonment. (File Photo)

more-in

2008

Aarushi Talwar, 14, was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom in flat no. L-32 Jalvayu Vihar in Noida on the morning of May 16, 2008. Hemraj, family’s domestic help is suspected of the murder.

Hemraj was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of the flat on May 17. The door of the terrace was found locked from inside.

May 18: Noida police says the twin murders were done with surgical precision, insider job suspected.

May 19: Former domestic help Vishnu Sharma named suspected.

May 21: Delhi police joins the probe.

May 22: Police suspects it to be a case of honour killing. Police speaks to Aarushi’s friend. Her parents are suspected.

May 23: Rajesh Talwar, Aarushi's father, arrested for double murders.

June 1: CBI takes over the case from Noida police.

June 13: Krishna, a domestic help of Talwar’s arrested.

June 20: Lie detection test of Rajesh Talwar conducted.

June 25: Second lie detection test done on Nupur Talwar, Aarushi's mother, as the first test was found inconclusive.

June 26: CBI claims it to be a “blind case”. Bail appeal refused for Rajesh Talwar by Ghaziabad magistrate.

July 12: Rajesh Talwar gets bail.

2009

February: Narco-analysis tests on Rajesh Talwar was done between February 15 to February 20.

December 29: CBI team files a closure report citing “insufficient evidence.” Servants get clean chit and Talwars remain prime suspects.

2011

January 25: Rajesh Talwar suffers grievous injuries following an attack by one Utsav Sharma on the Special CBI court premises in Ghaziabad.

Feb 9: Trial court rejects CBI's closure report and summons Aarushi’s parents to face charges of murders.

February 21: Talwars approach Allahabad High Court for quashing trial court summons.

March 18: Allahabad HC dismisses the plea.

March 19: The couple approaches the Supreme Court.

2012

January 09: Supreme Court says the bail granted to Rajesh Talwar by the lower court in the ‘Aarushi murder case' would continue and that he should appear before the Ghaziabad Magistrate on February 4 to face trial along with his wife, Nupur Talwar.

2013

The couple are convicted for the double-murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ghaziabad in November 2013.

2017

October 12: The Allahabad High Court acquits the dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar giving them the benefit of doubt.