Aarushi case: CBI to study Allahabad High Court verdict, consult experts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it would examine the Allahabad High Court judgment acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, before deciding on further action.

The agency will seek a legal opinion from experts to determine whether there are any grounds to challenge the acquittals.

“It is not that the two have been discharged. It is a case of acquittal on the grounds that there is not enough evidence linking them to the crime. Therefore, there is a good possibility that the judgment can be appealed against,” said an official.

It is learnt that after examining the High Court judgment, the agency will prepare a note vetted by legal experts for further review by supervisory officials for a final decision.

While acquitting the dentist couple, the Allahabad High Court said neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

The special court’s conviction was overturned, with the HC observing that there was a strong possibility that the murders were committed by an outsider. For the special court, circumstances showing that no outsider could have committed the murder were one of the grounds for conviction.