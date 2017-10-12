National

Aarushi case: CBI to study Allahabad High Court verdict, consult experts

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it would examine the Allahabad High Court judgment acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, before deciding on further action.

The agency will seek a legal opinion from experts to determine whether there are any grounds to challenge the acquittals.

“It is not that the two have been discharged. It is a case of acquittal on the grounds that there is not enough evidence linking them to the crime. Therefore, there is a good possibility that the judgment can be appealed against,” said an official.

It is learnt that after examining the High Court judgment, the agency will prepare a note vetted by legal experts for further review by supervisory officials for a final decision.

While acquitting the dentist couple, the Allahabad High Court said neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

The special court’s conviction was overturned, with the HC observing that there was a strong possibility that the murders were committed by an outsider. For the special court, circumstances showing that no outsider could have committed the murder were one of the grounds for conviction.

Post a Comment
More In Other States Delhi National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2017 8:04:16 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/aarushi-case-cbi-to-study-allahabad-high-court-verdict-consult-experts/article19847405.ece

© The Hindu