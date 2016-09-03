Punjab Police on Saturday booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann for allegedly misbehaving and insulting media persons and using objectionable language against them at a public rally two days ago.

A case has been registered against Mr. Mann and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Bassi Pathana police station, Inspector General Paramraj Singh Umranangal told reporters.

Denying any misconduct with the media, Mr. Mann told IANS: “I have not officially received any information about the registration of a case against me. I have not misbehaved with any media person or insulted or misbehaved with him.”

The police said the case was registered on the complaint of media persons that was received on Friday.

The complaint said Mr. Mann allegedly instigated AAP volunteers against scribes present at the rally and they manhandled them and even damaged a camera belonging to one of them.

It was alleged that he even used the word “paid media” in his address.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh on Friday condemned the attack on journalists at the rally of Mr. Mann.

“These are the signs of utter frustration on part of the AAP leaders like Mann, who seem to have lost their mind over the developments that have taken place in their party,” Amarinder Singh said in a statement.

He demanded that Mr. Mann must be booked for rioting and assault, and referred for medical check up to know if he is mentally fit for public appearances.