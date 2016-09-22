Refusing to grant police custody, a Delhi court on Wednesday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by his sister-in-law, to judicial custody till Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat remanded the legislator to judicial custody after he filed a bail application, which will be heard on Thursday.

Police sought two days custody of Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday, saying he was required for interrogation.

The MLA has been arrested by the Delhi police for the second time in three months on separate complaints by women.

The present case was filed under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), on a complaint by Khan’s sister-in-law.

The case was filed at the Jamia Nagar police station against him and the woman’s husband.

Khan was earlier arrested on July 24 on a complaint by a Jasola resident who alleged that he tried to mow her down after she visited his residence to raise the issue of power cuts.

He was released on bail on July 28. — PTI