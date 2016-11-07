Rituraj Govind was trying to build a ghat, a move that was opposed by local villagers

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Govind has been arrested on charges of apprehension of breach of peace in Outer Delhi’s Kirari area before Chhath Pooja, making him the 15th party legislator to be apprehended.

Mr. Govind said on Saturday that he was trying to build a ghat at Nithari Talaab near the expressway on the occasion of Chhath puja along the river bank in Kirari, his constituency. His move was objected to by the local villagers.