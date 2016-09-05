Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said here that sainthood for Mother Teresa was a “memorable and proud moment”.

In a tweet, he also shared a link to the video of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

Mr. Modi had praised the nun, who became a global icon because of her work with the dying and destitute of Kolkata, in his monthly radio address. “As Indians we have to feel proud about the canonisation of Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa. She had dedicated her life for the uplift of the poor. She was an Albanian, and English language was not her mother tongue and yet she adopted it as her language and served the poor,” the Prime Minister had said.