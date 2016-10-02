The Coast Guard has taken the boat with crew to Porbandar for further probe.

Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members from Arabian sea off Gujarat.

The coast guard ship Samudra Pavak apprehended the boat and its crew members at around 10:15 in the morning.

As per the preliminary inquiry, crew members are reportedly fishermen. The Coast Guard has taken the boat with crew to Porbandar for further probe.

“The preliminary information indicates the crew to be Pakistani fishermen. However, the boat and the crew member are being escorted to Porbandar for further rummaging/ joint investigation,” stated a release issued by the Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman.

It may be noted that the Coast Guard has intensified surveillance along the 1,600 long coastline in Gujarat in the wake of surgical strike by Indian security forces in PoK.

The Coast Guard has deployed ships and aircraft to enhance surveillance and vigil along the coast.

“In the prevailing security scenario, wherein enhanced vigil with deployment of ships and aircraft by the Indian Coast Guard is being exercised off the Gujarat coast,” the release stated.