Interior Designer Zahida Parvez, who has been convicted by a CBI court for the murder of RTI activist Shehla Masood. File photo

A CBI court has convicted interior designer Zahida Pervez and three other accused for the 2011 murder of RTI activist Shehla Masood. All of them have been awarded life sentences.

The other accused in the case, Irfan, has been pardoned by the court as he had turned approver.