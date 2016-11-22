Young World painting competition is back

more-in

: The Hindu Young World Painting Competition for children will be conducted in 21 locations across the country. There will be two categories — junior (classes IV to VI) and senior (classes VII to IX).

The juniors’ topics include ‘Night at the Local Festival,’ ‘Shopping with Family,’ ‘Boating on the Lake,’ ‘Swachh Bharat,’ ‘Family Picture,’ ‘Water Sports’ and ‘A Day in the Park.’ As for the seniors, the topics include ‘Family Holiday to the Mountains,’ ‘Bird Watching,’ ‘Earth: 20 Years From Now,’ ‘Fishermen/women at the Wharf,’ ‘Role-reversal: Animals and Humans,’ ‘Fighting Terrorism,’ ‘World without Borders,’ ‘Sunken Treasure,’ ‘What I’ll Do/Change For New Year’ and ‘A World Run by Robots’.

Those who wish to participate can register at www.thehindu.com/ywpainting. The last date for sending entries is November 25. The first entry is free for all. For every additional entry, a fee of Rs. 100 has to be paid.

Those chosen will be intimated through mail and they must come with the intimation letter for the finale. The date will be communicated through registered mail ID or mobile number. Thyrocare will be the presenting sponsor for the event. For details, contact: Chennai: 044-28576728/729; Coimbatore: 04222212572; Madurai: 0452-2528497; Tiruchi: 0431-2302801; Salem: 0427-3001003; Puducherry:0413-2227111; Bengaluru: 080-30854000; Mangaluru: 0824-2417575; Hubli: 0836-2333701 to 703; Mysuru: 0821-2420744; Hyderabad: 040-23403902; Visakhapatnam: 0891-2536159; Kochi: 0484-2301653; Kozhikode: 0495-2762202; New Delhi: 011-43579797; Kolkata: 033-44023333; Mumbai: 022-22021099; Pune: 020-26139523/3743