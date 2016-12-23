National

Wrong directions confuse pilot of Naveen’s chopper

The helicopter Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was travelling in, was stranded mid-air for more than 45 minutes in Koraput district on Thursday owing to incorrect coordinates provided to the pilot.

Biranchi Mohanty, an executive engineer with the State Public Works Department (PED) who had allegedly provided the incorrect coordinates related to the landing spot at Kotpad, was placed under suspension on charges of negligence of duty.

Maoist-infested region

According to sources, due to the wrong coordinates, pilot missed the helipad at Kotpad.

Mr. Patnaik was on a visit to Koraput to attend a foundation stone laying event and inauguration ceremonies of developmental projects at Jeypore and Kotpad.

The delay in landing briefly caused some worry as the Koraput district is known to be a Maoist-infested region, administration officials and BJD leaders said.

The helicopter later landed in Jeypore in time for the functions. Mr. Patnaik later flew to Kotpad in the same chopper.

‘Bureaucratic error’

Police sources attributed the faux pas to a ‘bureaucratic error’. Police sources, however, claimed that the helicopter never lost contact with the control tower and that it never went out of radar during the entire duration of the flight.

