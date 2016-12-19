Writer in trouble over FB post

National Anthem being played at a movie hall in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

A police team from Karunagapally led by Sub-Inspector P. Rajesh went to Kozhikode to question writer and theatre activist Kamal C. Chavara in connection with a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists that he had insulted the National Anthem.

He was later directed to surrender at the Karunagapally police station or at a local court.

Summoned to station

Earlier, based on information provided by the Karunagapally police, the Kozhikode city police tracked Mr. Kamal on Sunday and summoned him to the police station. Mr. Kamal was then questioned by the Karunagapally police.

Kollam City Police Commissioner S. Satheesh Bino told The Hindu that Mr. Kamal was neither arrested nor detained.

The police will take a decision on it only after a detailed investigation.

It was for that purpose that a police team went to Kozhikode.

Dr. Bino said that based on a complaint about a Facebook post, a person cannot be arrested.

If the police after investigations are convinced that there is prima facie a case, an appropriate decision would be taken.

Karunagapally circle inspector M. Anil Kumar said the police registered the case following the BJYM complaint.

Sedition charges

The police had registered sedition charges against Mr. Kamal under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

Some of his friends have come up with arguments in social media that the Facebook post was an excerpt from his own novel Smasanangalude Nottupusthakam (The Notebook of Cemeteries).