World need to address support to terror from outside Afghanistan, says India in U.N.

The international community must introspect about the way it is approaching the situation in Afghanistan and whether there is need for course correction, India's Ambassador to the U.N. Syed Akbaruddin emphasised.

In a clear reference to Pakistan providing safe havens to terror groups, India has told the United Nations that the international community needs to urgently address the backing outfits like the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) draw from their “shadowy supporters” outside Afghanistan.

“Experience, as well as academic research, provides ample support for the assertion that conflicts in which foreign assistance is available to shadowy entities that fight legitimate state authorities tend to be more severe and last longer than other types of conflict,” India’s Ambassador to the U.N. Syed Akbaruddin said in a Security Council session on the situation in Afghanistan.

Without naming Pakistan, Mr. Akbaruddin said, “If we are to bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan, groups and individuals that perpetrate violence against the people and the government of Afghanistan must be denied safe havens and sanctuaries in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood,” he said.

“We need to address, as an imperative, the support that terrorist organisations like the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Daesh, al-Qaeda and its designated affiliates such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed which operate entirely outside the fabric of international law draw from their shadowy supporters outside Afghanistan,” he said on Monday.

Mr. Akbaruddin pointed out at the meeting of the 15-nation Council that it is apparent that efforts by nations for rebuilding institutions, infrastructure and networks in Afghanistan are being “undermined, schools are being destroyed, mosques bombarded and religious gatherings targeted.”

“It is also evident that those who perpetrate these heinous crimes have survived and thrived only with support and sanctuaries on the outside,” he said in a veiled but strong reference to Pakistan.

While the international community recommited to standing by the Afghan people each time the U.N. members discussed the situation in the war-torn country, the number of Afghan civilian and security forces casualties kept rising.

“While the Taliban sanctions regime remains split for more than five years, the designated terrorist group makes concerted effort to capture and hold territory. Therefore, for numerous Afghan women, men and children there is no respite from the plague of terrorism,” he said.

The envoy emphasised that the international community must introspect about the way it is approaching the situation in Afghanistan and whether there is need for course correction.