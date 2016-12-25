Won’t shy away from tough decisions: PM

The government will not shy away from difficult decisions such as demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, brushing aside criticism by saying it was an acknowledgement of the rapid pace of growth and development under the NDA’s watch.

“We will not take decisions for short-term political gain. We will not shy away from taking difficult decisions if those decisions are in the interest of the country. Demonetisation is an example… it is a short- term pain but will bring long- term gain,” Mr. Modi said, speaking at an event hosted by stock market regulator SEBI.

‘Prudent policies’

“By claiming that demonetisation has stopped a fast moving car, our critics too have acknowledged the speed of our progress. Let me make one thing very clear. This government will continue to follow sound and prudent economic policies to ensure that India has a bright future in the long run,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks assume significance following a spurt in criticism of the Centre’s demonetisation policy, particularly from leading global publications such as The Economist, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes.

Later, speaking at the MMRDA grounds soon after laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, Mr. Modi also assured the nation that the pain of the honest Indian would ease at the end of the 50-day period after the demonetisation drive and problems of the corrupt would increase.

The Prime Minister said the country was ready and with him to take the battle against corruption and black money to a decisive end. Mr. Modi urged the corrupt to come back to the fold of normal life and lead a life of “peace and dignity.”

“If they are not scared of Modi, if they are not scared of the government, I warn them at least be scared of the anger of 1.25 crore Indians, who are fed up of daily corruption and have handed power to a government which will take this battle to a decisive end,” Mr. Modi said, adding that the corrupt would have to pay for their “wrongs.” “What you [the corrupt people] robbed from the poor, you will have to give it back,” he said.

Dismissing criticism, Mr. Modi said that while developed as well as emerging markets were facing a slowdown, India remains a bright spot and its growth is projected to remain among the highest in the world. He emphasised that this comfortable position had not come about “by accident.”

“To see how far we have travelled, you should look back to 2012-13. The fiscal deficit had reached alarming levels, the currency was falling sharply, inflation was high as was the current account deficit and confidence was low… In less than three years, this government has transformed the economy,” the PM said.

Record foreign direct investment flows are being registered as a result of policies pursued by the present government, including the new legally-backed monetary policy framework with an inflation target and the impending implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, he pointed out.

“We have curbed the fiscal deficit target every year and also achieved it every year. The current account deficit is low, even after the redemption of loans taken under the special currency swap in 2013. Foreign exchange reserves are high, inflation is low at less than four per cent compared to double digits under the previous government,” Mr. Modi said.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister concluded a jal poojan for construction of a giant statue of Shivaji off the Arabian Sea. Pointing out that Shivaji had turned down a proposal to hand over his currency management to foreign experts, Mr. Modi said the warrior king had the right foresight to keep currency control with himself. “He (Shivaji) knew if you lose currency control, you lose administration as well,” Mr Modi said.

Citing his government's decisions on giving speedy pension, subsidised medicine, and power supply to lakhs of villages, Mr. Modi said history would not forget those who had wasted time previous 70 years of Indian Independence without doing any development. “'They kept the people in darkness and in pain for the last 70 years. History will not forgive them,” he said.

Speaking directly to those criticising demonetisation, the Prime Minister said rumours were being spread about the negative impact of currency changes, but the critics have ignored the common sense of 'poor and uneducated' Indians. ''These same so-called illiterate Indians did not get distracted in this fight against black money and have stood by my decision to demonetise. The recent election results in Maharashtra have shown now which direction nation wants to take in this decision battle against black money,” Mr. said Modi adding that 1.2 crore Indian have not left his hand (support) despite all the pain.

Shifting the blame of demonetisation pain on to the corrupt, Mr. Modi said because of a handful of corrupt people, the rest of the country has to face the pain of demonetisation. “I assure my countrymen, I will not stop in this battle against corruption until we have taken it to a decisive end,'” he said.