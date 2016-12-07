Woman injured in celebratory firing in Gujarat

more-in

A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in a celebratory firing during a wedding at Pipardi village in Botad district of Gujarat on Tuesday, the police said.

Bhuri Mithapara was rushed to Sir Takhtasinhji Hospital in Bhavnagar after a bullet hit her near the forehead when she was watching a wedding function at her neighbour’s place from the terrace of her house, the police said.

“As the groom’s procession arrived, someone fired a round in the air. The bullet hit Bhuri,” a police official said.

“Since she was seriously injured, she has been referred to Bhavnagar for further treatment. Her condition is still critical. We are filing the FIR,” the official said.

“We are yet to identify the person who had fired the shot.” — PTI