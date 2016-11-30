Demonetisation | The story so far
Withdrawal from Jan Dhan account capped at Rs. 10,000 per month
RBI says the move is to protect rural account holders from activities of money laundering and related laws
The Reserve Bank of India, in a notification issued on Tuesday, said Jan Dhan account holders can withdraw only up to Rs. 10,000 per month.
It added that, “Limited or Non KYC compliant account holders may be allowed to withdraw Rs. 5,000 per month from the amount deposited through SBNs after November 09, 2016 within the overall ceiling of Rs. 10,000.”
The central bank said the move was to protect rural account holders from activities of money laundering and legal consequences under the Benami Property Transaction & Money Laundering laws.
