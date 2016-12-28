With gyms, supermarkets, Rajasthan villages sport a new look

more-in

Rural lifestyle in the desert State of Rajasthan is set to change with a number of gyms, supermarkets, food joints and mini-banks coming up in villages following innovations of cooperative societies. Primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) are in the forefront of these innovations.

After providing agricultural credit to farmers for buying and selling of seeds and fertilizers through an institutional system, PACS have come forward to provide new facilities to meet the needs of their members in the changing scenario.

Pilot project

State Cooperative Minister Ajay Singh Kilak said here on Wednesday that he had given instructions for listing out services needed in the rural areas. Under a pilot project executed in Sriganganagar district recently, one PACS in each block was selected for opening new facilities.

The Gram Sewa Sahakari Samiti in the Padampur block has established a hi-tech supermarket and fast food centre, working on the bar code basis with full computerisation. Mr. Kilak said the store was making a sale of about ₹ 3.22 lakh per month in the village comprising just 400 households.

Rural youths have been attracted to sports activities after gyms were opened by several PACS. “The gym facility helps the rural youths in getting rid of drug addiction and contributes to their physical and mental health. The youths use the facility under the guidance of trained instructors,” said Mr. Kilak.

Stitching centres

Cooperative stitching centres make one more addition to the list of these innovations, imparting training to women in sewing, cutting and embroidery. Besides, the Cooperative Agricultural Yantralaya gives agricultural equipment on rent to the needy farmers, helping them in reducing input costs significantly.

Financial assistance

Two PACS in Sriganganagar district were recently given financial assistance of ₹ 15.20 lakh and ₹ 19 lakh respectively for undertaking innovations to accommodate local requirements.

Mr. Kilak said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had recently visited Tamtiya village in the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district to see a supermarket and conceived the idea from there for launching the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana to provide food to the poor at subsidised prices.