Wisconsin to recount votes

Wisconsin has decided to hold a recount of the presidential ballots following requests from two candidates — the Green Party’s Jill Stein and independent Rocky Roque De La Fuente. Ms. Stein is seeking recounts in three States where Republican President-elect Donald Trump won with narrow margins — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced its decision on Friday, soon after Ms. Stein filed a petition. Mr. Trump had won the State by 27,257 votes.

Mr. Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, which was announced on Friday, after results from each county were reviewed and certified. He won Pennsylvania by more than 68,000 votes.

Winning these three States helped Mr. Trump win a majority in the electoral college, 306-232 against Democrat Hillary Clinton, who got two million more in popular votes nationally. It is the first time in about three decades that a Republican has won these three States.