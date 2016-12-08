Winter session frost yet to thaw

Parliament was disrupted yet again over demonetisation on Wednesday, with both Houses repeatedly adjourned following Opposition protests.

As Opposition benches continued to protest in the Rajya Sabha over the hardship caused to the people with dozens dying in bank queues, the government challenged the Opposition to continue the debate on demonetisation.

While Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad sought to know who was responsible for the deaths of 84 people, BSP chief Mayawati said the Prime Minister should attend the House and apologise for his insinuations on critics of demonetisation.

Jaitley’s challenge

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley objected to the Opposition’s “tactic” of daily disruptions. The government, he said, had agreed on the Rule under which the debate was to be conducted, and conceded the demand that the Prime Minister participate in it.

He, however, accused the Opposition of deliberate disruption for “getting footage on TV rather than listening to substantive facts on the issue”.

“If the Opposition has the guts, I challenge them to resume the debate,” Mr. Jaitley said. Soon, BJP members began to raise slogans: “If you have the courage, discuss the matter.”

“Under Rule 167, when a discussion is on on a substantive motion, how are you allowing in Zero Hour the same issue to be taken up,” Mr. Jaitley asked the Chair.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien agreed with Mr. Jaitley. However, both sides raised slogans, and the House had to be adjourned more than once.

In the second half, Anand Sharma of the Congress raised the issue of foreign embassies facing money constraints, saying this was affecting India’s image.

Mr. Jaitley said that while the Prime Minister would intervene in the debate, the demand that he be present when every member spoke had no precedent.

Manmohan’s example

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury recalled that the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, had been present during the 2G spectrum debate.

In the Lok Sabha, the logjam over the Rule under which the discussion would take place continued. While the Opposition wanted a debate entailing voting, the Speaker permitted a discussion under Rule 193, which does not entail voting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, “...I fail to understand why the Congress, the Trinamool and the Communist parties are interrupting the proceedings in the House ... We are ready for the discussion under Rule 193 after the Question Hour.”

The House was adjourned till noon amid interruptions. When it resumed, the Speaker disallowed the notices of Adjournment Motion. Post-lunch, Mr. Kumar said TRS MP A.P. Jithender Reddy should be allowed to speak on demonetisation under Rule 193, as the discussion had started two days ago. However, as interruptions continued, the House was adjourned for the day.