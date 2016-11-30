Wing tips of two aircraft brush against each other

more-in

In an incident on the taxi way, the wing tips of two aircraft brushed against each other at the airport here on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to passengers. Both aircraft sustained minor damage and have been grounded. No passenger was injured.

The incident occurred at 5.45 a.m. when an A330 wide-body aircraft of Kuwait Airways was taxiing towards the parking stand and an IndiGo A-320 with flight no 6E 207 was taxiing to depart for Jaipur.

They were on Taxiway ‘N’ and ‘W’ respectively (Letters N and W connote the address of taxiway).

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said flight operations were normal after the incident and both aircraft were grounded for inspection by engineers and airworthiness clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The matter is being investigated by the DGCA. IndiGo said its safety department is supporting the investigation. Officials of Kuwait Airways could not be reached for comment.