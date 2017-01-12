Will work with judiciary: Law Minister

more-in

With the inspiring leadership of Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, the government will be able to work with the judiciary in a meaningful way to address its concerns, including expeditious judicial appointments, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

He said a coordinated action would ensure merit-based appointment of judges and creation of the infrastructure needed for justice delivery. He was speaking at a seminar here. It was presided over by the former Chief Justice of India M. N. Venkatachaliah and organised by the Press Club of India, the Indian Women Press Corps and the Supreme Court Lawyers’ Conference.

On the judicial reforms, Mr. Prasad said the government’s commitment to the independence of judiciary was complete. The government appointed 126 High Court judges last year, the highest since 1990, and 131 were confirmed. “We are very keen on making India a hub of arbitration,” he said, adding that the Law Ministry had set up a committee of jurists to make recommendations in three months.

Seventy years down the line, a united and confident India had emerged, he said. The countrymen had shown profound maturity in handling the democratic process. “Today, they know they can change any government, at the Centre and in the States, through their franchise, however big the party or the leader is.” Interventions by an independent judiciary, empowered to annul laws and ordinances, had brought in accountability for political malpractices, he said.

Touching on the economic reforms, Mr. Prasad said that for long, there had been debates on how to distribute the “bread,” but no one talked about increasing the “quantity of bread.” Of the 125-crore population, only 24 lakh showed income above ₹10 lakh. “Are we not an under-taxed country? You travel in the National Capital Region and count the buildings…They will cross 24 lakh here itself,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said the government needed money to fund young Indians to come up with the best research and patents, promote the start-up culture.

Listing the benefits of demonetisation, he said it resulted in a sharp decline in terror-funding, hawala trade, supari killings and human trafficking, especially from the North-east and Nepal.

“There are 110 crore Aadhar cards and 104 crore mobile connections today. Digital governance means faster delivery and even the poor and illiterate in rural areas are displaying a new confidence in embracing the digital technology which has given a new vision of hope,” said Mr. Prasad, who also holds the Information Technology portfolio.

He cited the example of Imran Khan, a mathematics teacher of Alwar in Rajasthan, of whom the Prime Minister had mentioned in his speech in London last year. He has developed mobile apps that benefited over 40 lakh children.