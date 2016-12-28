Will crack down on drug mafia, promises Amarinder

more-in

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the party, after coming to power, would bring special legislation to crack down on the drug mafia, and all those found guilty would be jailed and their properties confiscated.

All drugs cases would be dealt with on a fast-track basis under the new law, he added. Capt. Singh said the proposed legislation would provide for deterrent punishment and confiscation of properties of all those found guilty of ruining the lives of Punjab’s youth with drugs. He accused the Badal government of allowing proliferation of drugs in the State to further its own interests.

“A whole generation of youth had been destroyed because of the patronage of the Badals and their cronies,” Capt. Singh alleged. He said the Election Commission’s decision to appoint a special team of narcotics control officers to check flow of drugs in the State during Assembly polls was a welcome step.