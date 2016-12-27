Will continue efforts to rescue Catholic priest in Yemen, says Sushma

more-in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a personal intervention on Tuesday and asserted that India will continue to make efforts for the release of a Catholic missionary kidnapped in Yemen.

Ms. Swaraj's promise came a day after the priest made an emotional appeal for his release in a video sent by his captors.

“I have seen the video from Fr. Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr Tom’s release from captivity,” she said on Twitter.

The message from Ms Swaraj came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India would continue to work with the Saudi Arabia and Yemen governments to seek the release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was kidnapped from Aden in March.

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the government was aware of the challenging circumstances in which Father Tom Uzhunnalil was held captive even as the video showing the priest seeking help surfaced in the web.