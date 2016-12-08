Why are States speaking the language of liquor vendors, asks SC

more-in

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a direction to amend excise laws to ban sale of liquor alongside highways.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur criticised the Punjab government for seeking relaxation and permitting liquor shops under elevated highways.

“Look at the number of licences you [Punjab] have given. Because the liquor lobby is so powerful, everyone is happy. The Excise department is happy, the Minister is happy and the State government is also happy that they are making money,” the Bench remarked.

“If a person dies due to this, you give Rs. 1.5 lakh. That is it. You should take a stand which is helpful for society,” the Bench observed.

Rise in accidents

The court asked why States had not acted despite the rising number of accidents caused by drunken driving.

It asked the States to restrain from “speaking the language of liquor vendors,” pointing out that nearly 1.5 lakh people died every year in accidents.

The court rapped the Centre for not doing anything concrete leading it to “step in.” “For the last 10 years, nothing has happened and that’s why we have stepped in,” the Bench observed.