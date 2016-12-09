Who is S.P. Tyagi?

more-in

Shashindra Pal Tyagi served as the Chief of the Air Staff in the Indian Air Force from 2005 to 2007. The retired Air Chief Marshal had participated in the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

He was commissioned in the IAF in 1963 in the fighter stream. He is a recipient of Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2003 and was appointed as one of the honorary Aide-de-Camps (ADC) of the President of India.

He has the distinction of being the only Air Chief Marshal to have done skydiving after being appointed to a high post as Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force.

He now has the dubious distinction of being the first Air Force chief to be arrested by the CBI. Air Chief Marshal Tyagi is alleged to have received paybacks from Finmeccanica, the Italian company that produces AgustaWestland helicopters.

In February 2013, Italian Police arrested Finmeccanica chief Giuseppe Orsi for alleged payoffs. The Central Bureau of Investigations began an inquiry into the chopper deal with Finmeccanica by the Air Force for purchasing 12 copters for Euro 556.262 million.

The CBI had registered inquiry in 2013 against 11 persons, including former Air Chief Marshal Tyagi, and his cousins, besides four companies, for alleged kickbacks by AgustaWestland.