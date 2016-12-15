Where is proof of payoffs to leaders by Birla, Sahara: SC

more-in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded that “clear evidence” be placed on record to prove that “massive” bribes were paid by Birla and Sahara companies to top politicians and ministry officials. “You are making allegations against the Prime Minister of the country...,” Justice Arun Mishra, one of the two judges on the Bench led by Justice J.S. Khehar, told advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO Common Cause.

Reference to email

The reference made by the judge was to an email dated November 16, 2012 found in the laptop of an Aditya Birla top executive which contained a cryptic entry of bribe paid to “Gujarat CM.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently claimed on the floor of the Assembly that it was a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“That is certainly not my purpose. This petition is not about that. It is about evidence collected by the Income Tax Department, documents clearly showing that there were cash transactions made. The names of four Chief Ministers are mentioned in these documents, and also who, when and where they were paid,” Mr. Bhushan submitted.

The Bench gave him time till December 16 to place evidence on record and file an affidavit.

“What is the tearing hurry,” Mr. Bhushan asked the Bench.

“The hurry is that you are dealing with high constitutional functionaries. The more this is kept pending, the more it will become difficult for the people you have cast aspersions on to function,” Justice Khehar shot back.

Referring to how the Jain Hawala case petered out, the Bench said materials like “two persons talking about hawala deals” and “phone talk” are not enough to propel the Supreme Court to order a CBI probe.

“You cannot make these allegations and treat constitutional authorities with such latitude and lassitude... But on the other hand, we will not deny you [justice] even if you bring the smallest clear material that you have. So try the day after tomorrow,” Justice Khehar told Mr. Bhushan.

On November 25, the Bench refused to order an investigation into a tranche of documents recovered during raids at the offices of Aditya Birla and Sahara groups in 2013 and 2014 allegedly showing entries of payoffs. The NGO alleged that the authorities are trying to give the evidence a “quiet burial.” The court had however said the entries did not “arouse its conscience” enough to order an investigation. It had asked Common Cause to provide better material on December 14.