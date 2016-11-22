When the attache case runs out of cash

more-in

Envoys seek exemption from demonetisation drive citing diplomatic norms

Foreign diplomats too have been “inconvenienced” by the demonetisation drive, spurring the External Affairs Ministry to respond. Many diplomats said cash crunch was preventing them from performing their duties, and argued for exemption from Indian financial rules citing diplomatic norms.

“Some of them have told us that diplomatic missions require higher level of funds and the existing limits will not be sufficient for them and if those can be increased for diplomatic missions. Some of them have said that they collect consular and visa fees; if they are collected in old notes how will that be deposited, how will those be exchanged. That is the first set of issues which has been brought to our notice by the resident diplomats,” said Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup, explaining that an inter-ministerial committee of the MEA and the Department of Economic Affairs is looking into the complaints.

No black money

However, foreign diplomats say that they are facing difficulties in paying their local employees.

Seeking exemption, a western diplomat said, “It is ridiculous given that embassies will hardly bring in black money. Our money is transferred from our Foreign Ministry, and we can’t access it, which is a violation of our freedoms.”

Following queries from their citizens, Australia and the United States have issued advisories for travelling to India.

“The Embassy has been affected by the change and challenges that [the demonetisation] presents. We are posting information on the travel advisory based on information from the Ministry of Finance to the website. We have also advised U.S. citizens wishing to exchange notes to bring photo IDs with them and expect long queues,” said the U.S. Embassy spokesperson. While smaller embassies have less local staff, the bigger missions like that of the United States and the U.K. have a large number of local staff.

“The truth is everyone in the embassy is inconvenienced, not just the local staff. There are no special dispensations for embassies, no extra allowances made, so even senior diplomats like me have stood two hours at a time to get money out,” said a western official.

Diplomats say that they are failing to respond to SoS calls from travellers without new currencies.

Medical tourists hit

Medical tourists and patients from African countries, Afghanistan and West Asia have faced hardships due to shortage of Indian currency. “We are finding it impossible to exchange beyond 100 U.S. dollars due to a shortage of Indian currencies,” said an Iranian medical consultant explaining that patients from other countries were surprised by long queues and lack of currency notes.