What was there in ‘10 packets given by Sahara’ to you, Rahul asks Modi

Unfazed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lampoon of him for his charges of personal corruption, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wanted Mr. Modi to tell what was there in the “10 packets” allegedly given by the Sahara group to him when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Modiji first tell us what the 10 packets from Sahara contained,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Along with the tweet, he posted a document purportedly with the Income Tax Department of nine entries from October 2013 to February 14 detailing “cash payments made to Modiji.”

Mr. Gandh's comments came soon after the Prime Minister ridiculed his remarks of creating an “earthquake” with accusations of corruption against Mr. Modi.

Mr. Modi said he is happy that the Congress leader has “learnt” to speak as he has unwittingly admitted the “failure” of his party’s reign. “They have a young leader who is just learning to give speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, there is no limit to my happiness. In 2009, you couldn’t even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out,” Mr. Modi said without naming Mr. Gandhil.

At a rally in Mehsana, home turf of Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of taking money from the Sahara and Birla groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The BJP had rejected the Congress leader’s allegations as “baseless, shameful and mala fide”.