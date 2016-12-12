Weatherman cautions against second arm of cyclone

Power lines and a passenger bus are seen after being damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam in this file photo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sunshine, clear sky and no rains just after a cyclone is not an indication that the storm has passed, a meteorologist on Monday said, warning that the second arm of the cyclone is usually more destructive.

According to Laxman Singh Rathore, who served as Director General of the India Meteorological Department during Cyclone Phailin and Hudhud, people tend to think that cyclone has passed when the first arm that hits coast bringing heavy rains and gusty winds.

Whenever a cyclone makes landfall, its first arm hits the coast, followed by the eye and then second arm. “When the eye, which is the Centre of the Cyclone, makes landfall, it is devoid of any cloud, gusty winds and has sunshine.

“People tend to think that cyclone has passed away. But the second arm of the cyclone is usually more destructive, bringing more rains and gusty winds. The storm surge is higher during this period,” said Mr. Rathore.

He said people should be more cautious during this phase.