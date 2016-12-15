We are ready, but the other side is running away: Minister

in no mood to listen: Members in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session on Wednesday.

The three-week deadlock in Parliament, with the government and the Opposition sparring over demonetisation, deepened on Wednesday as the Lok Sabha reconvened after a four-day break. The House was adjourned as early as the first half of the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the House during question hour. But the Opposition appeared furious with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar for alleging that leaders of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had joined hands to “finish off” the government’s efforts to bolster the white economy. He cited a sting operation purporting to show members of various Opposition parties attempting to launder black money. It was broadcast on a television channel on Tuesday night.

Congress upset

Congress members were also upset at Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s decision to allow Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD to raise the issue of the AgustaWestland helicopter deal scam, ignoring their leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s plea to have his say. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, too, was seen protesting against the decision.

Mr. Kharge was heard shouting why Mr. Mahtab was allowed to speak. Members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party rushed to the Well. Then, Mr. Kumar cited the sting operation, accusing the Opposition of trying to stymie Mr. Modi’s campaign against black money.

Mr. Kumar insisted that the government was ready for a discussion on demonetisation, but the Opposition was running away and disrupting proceedings. “It is a very sad day. The leader of the Opposition [Mr. Kharge] is challenging the Speaker. He cannot do that. It is very unfortunate. We are always ready for discussion,” he said.

“They have become note-jugaad [managing currency] parties. It is a conspiracy to finish off what Mr. Modi has brought for the poor,” he said.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal said the Opposition would be exposed. “It is a matter of shame that the Congress which participated in the freedom struggle has become a commission agent,” he said, amid a vociferous protest from the Opposition.

Opposition members were also heard raising slogans against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for alleged corruption in a power project in Arunachal Pradesh. With ruckus continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.