Want ticket? Walk 5 km, Congress tells cadres

In a peculiar move, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has set a challenging task for those aspiring to be the party's candidate in the elections.

With Uttarakhand going for Assembly polls early next year, the State PCC president Kishore Upadhyay, in an unprecedented decision, has announced that any candidate applying for the Congress ticket should be able to walk for “at least” 5 kilometres.

“In politics, till you do not connect with people, you cannot survive … Elections are nearing and we need to reach out to people. Hence, to be able to walk for at least 5 km is the minimum criterion for Congress workers and leaders who wish to get the party ticket to contest the polls,” Mr. Upadhyay told The Hindu.

Fitness test

In a State where 70 per cent of the population (70 lakh people) resides in villages with roads that mostly remain disconnected due to frequent landslides, it is imperative for political leaders to be able to cover long distances by foot.

To make it to the Congress’ screening committee, the aspiring candidates will participate in a yatra — Samaveshi Satat Vikas Ke Liye Janasheesh Yatra — where they will walk at least 5 km. After the yatra, they will spend a night at a house in their constituencies.

The yatra, which will start on December 19 from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, will be organised across the 70 constituencies. “The Zila Congress Committees will keep track of the yatra and keep us informed on the performance of the aspiring candidates,” Mr. Upadhyay said. The criterion, however, will not apply to candidates suffering from a physical condition.

“We also want the candidates to halt at their respective constituencies for a night so that they can familiarise themselves with the people they wish to work for,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The party, he said, was inspired by vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who, in the past, had done several night halts in villages.

Former Congress spokesperson Surendra Singh Arya said, “The thought behind the decision is not so much about distributing tickets. It is actually about increasing Congress’ reach. If about 700 aspiring candidates walk through their respective constituencies and promote the Congress, it’ll hugely benefit the party.”