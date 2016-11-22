Volunteers to the rescue

Survivors of ill-fated Indore-Patna Express train being escorted by Red Cross team at the Patna Junction on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar;Ranjeet Kumar -

A number of good Samaritans rushed in to help the traumatised passengers of the Indore-Patna Express.

Volunteers from several NGOs, the RSS, Sikh organisations and also from political outfits stayed put at the accident site till late in the night as rescue personnel struggled to pull out passengers from the bogies.

The volunteers later visited the injured and the distraught families in the hospitals and distributed water, tea, snacks and fruits.

Nearly a dozen RSS volunteers were seen helping the victims. They transferred the luggage from the train and offered biscuits to the injured in hospitals.

Some politicians too came forward to help the victims. Kanpur Dehat Samajwadi Party secretary Anoop Singh distributed biscuits and water at the accident spot. “It is our duty to help the victims in this crisis,” Mr. Singh said.

Gayatri Pariwar has also extended its support by sending over half-a-dozen women members to help the victims and provide assistance to the officials here.

Other volunteers did not wish to be named. “We don’t want to disclose our names for publicity. We are here simply to help,” said one NGO worker.

J.S. Arora was leading a group of members from a Sikh organisation to help the victims at a hospital here.

Indian Medical Association’s Kanpur unit chief Praveen Katiyar was at the spot with a team of doctors till late in the night. — PTI