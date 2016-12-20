Violence spreads in Manipur

ethnic tension: A bus that was set on fire by miscreants at Senapati in Manipur on Monday.

Manipur remained tense over the creation of seven new districts, with violence spreading to Senapati district where miscreants torched two vehicles on Monday even as Chief Minister Okram Ibobi appealed for peace.

The State has witnessed clashes since the Cabinet announced the creation of seven new districts on December 9.

Night curfew was reimposed in Imphal West district from Monday evening, an order of the District Magistrate stated. The curfew had been lifted at 4 a.m. on Monday. Unidentified persons torched two vehicles, including a passenger bus at Naga Taphou in Senapati district in the morning, a police officer said.

Appeal for calm

In a message, the Chief Minister appealed for peace and harmony among different ethnic groups.

The United Naga Council (UNC) has been agitating against the government decision to make Sadar Hills and Jiribam full-fledged districts, claiming that it would bifurcate the ancestral lands of Nagas in Manipur.

The landlocked State has been facing severe hardship in getting essential supplies since November 1 after the UNC imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as lifelines for the State.

Internet blocked

Indefinite curfew continues in Imphal East district where mobile data services have been suspended since Sunday to prevent spread of rumours. The ban will be in force till December 25.

On Sunday night, four vehicles of former Minister Marung Makunga were vandalised at Saombung in Imphal East district, the police said.

The police are on high alert to contain further outbreak of violence in the wake of Sunday’s incident at the Imphal-Ukhrul Road where 22 vehicles were vandalised by a mob protesting against the blockade. — PTI