Victims get old Rs. 500 notes

Some passengers injured in the train derailment here mysteriously received cash, mostly scrapped Rs. 500 notes, in a hospital where they were admitted on Sunday.

Taken aback, the authorities have promised an investigation.

Police Commissioner of Kanzpur Zone Iftikharuddin said he would get the matter inquired into by the Chief Medical Officer of Mati Hospital in Kanpur Dehat district where such cases were reported.

Asha Mishra and Anil were among those who were given Rs. 5,000 in cash by some unknown persons. Both received 10 notes of Rs. 500. A relative said the person who handed the money told her that it was given to them by the Railways. — PTI

More In National
Related Articles
