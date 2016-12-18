Varun Bhatt of Rajasthan Patrika, The Week win IPI-India Award

more-in

The International Press Institute’s (IPI) India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2016 has been awarded jointly to Varun Bhatt of Rajasthan Patrika and The Week for outstanding journalistic work done during 2015.

In a press release, the India Chapter of the IPI announced that Varun Bhatt’s exclusive investigative report in Rajasthan Patrika had exposed the apathy and negligence of the authorities in fulfilling promises to build a memorial for 1,500 tribals, who were killed during the freedom struggle in Mangadh. He traced the original papers with the Central government, wrote a series of articles on how the memorial has been stalled and once the work resumed, kept a track of it.

The Week was selected for an exclusive interview and an accompanying article by Rabi Banerjee through which the magazine explained to its readers the hitherto unknown life and struggles of human rights activist Irom Sharmila. The interview also gave out for the first time the fact that she wanted to give up her prolonged fast and take to political work.

The selection was made by a distinguished jury of Editors and Publishers headed by Justice A.S. Anand, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. The members of the jury were N. Ravi, Chairman, IPI -India and Director, The Hindu; M.K. Razdan, Member of the Board, IPI-India and former Editor in Chief, Press Trust of India;, Mr. Riyad Mathew, Senior Assistant Editor, Malayala Manorama and Sanjaya Baru, Former Chief Editor, Financial Express and Business Standard.

The award will be presented at a function in New Delhi by the end of January 2017. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a trophy and a citation, to each winner, the release said.