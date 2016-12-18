Vardah fallout: It’s going to be a searing summer for Chennai

more-in

An official explained: “The Park is spread over 270 acres and most of its trees are very old. The younger trees planted within the past 20 years remain firm. The damage is scattered and not in a cluster. Further, the park is also a natural home for black bucks, which require open spaces and grasslands to thrive.” This has been affected.

P. Esaac, a worker at the Children’s Park in Guindy said, “Even the cyclone that struck in 1994 did not cause much damage. It hurts to see so many trees uprooted.”

The Park’s birds, reptiles and mammals managed to escape unhurt. But not the trees. A Forest Ranger said most of the trees that fell at the nearby Snake Park were alien varieties and that the native ones that got uprooted were several decades old. “The bees had made their hives and birds their nests, only on the native varieties of trees,” he observed.

Scientific restoration

After inspecting the park twice after the cyclone, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Krishnakumar has ordered a survey of the trees — existing, uprooted, broken, half-broken and so on.

During the inspection, senior officials have seen gaps due to uprooting of age-old trees, exotic varieties and those with shallow roots. The park management will undertake a new tree planting exercise to fill the gaps, officials said.

The loss of nearly one lakh trees is expected to impede the city’s progress in attaining 33 per cent tree cover. It is a long way to go. The Greater Chennai Corporation Council in 2014 had passed a resolution to increase the tree cover from 6.5 per cent to 33 per cent, initiating various measures to rope in private agencies and residents. The State government plans a brainstorming session on improving tree cover and civic issues associated with it in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

More noise, pollution

N. Mathavan, former Chennai Corporation official who developed the disaster resilience index of the city, said the risk of climate-related disasters will increase in Chennai. "Pollutant levels, noise pollution and ambient temperature will increase. This summer will be harsh,” he predicts. Planting trees should be the priority of the government," said Mr. Mathavan.

According to scientists associated with eco-restoration projects in the city, the temperature is expected to increase by one degree Celsius in neighbourhoods without adequate number of trees.

The impact of reduced green is likely to impact citizens’ health. Apollo Hospitals Senior Pulmonologist R.P. Ilango said cases of infectious diseases is likely to increase owing to sewage drains being blocked by uprooted trees. “Dust pollution caused by tree cutting will lead to increasing cases of bronchitis,” he warned.

Bird habitat loss

Urban planners of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) stressed the need for imposing the ‘Tree conservation rules’ in the Development Regulations for the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

“CMDA can issue directions to maintain any existing tree before giving approval for the construction of a building. During site inspections, most of the huge trees are removed by the owners. So we are unable to impose the Tree Conservation Rule before issuance of planning permit. The need for maintaining 12 per cent of greenery in a private housing development projects for environmental clearance gives hope for increasing the tree cover,” said a senior CMDA official. “The Corporation should have a scientific approach towards the maintenance of trees. For example, most of the trees along TTK Road and C.P. Ramasamy Road were not uprooted. This is because of regular pruning of trees and scientific management of pavement near the trees. This should be extended to all areas,” added Mr. Mathavan.