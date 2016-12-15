Vaiko meets PM, seeks cyclone relief

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured MDMK general secretary Vaiko that he would spare no effort to provide relief in any natural disaster.

The assurance came after Mr. Vaiko met the Prime Minister requesting him to provide up to Rs. 10,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, which had faced devastation from Cyclone Vardah.

“I think funds more than the Chief Minister’s demand of Rs. 1,000 crore are required for relief measures in the State. We would like Central assistance of up to Rs. 10,000 crores,” he told The Hindu.

Sri Lanka issue

Mr. Vaiko also requested the Prime Minister to try to ensure that Sri Lanka did not pass in its Parliament a law that would be detrimental to the interests of Tamil fishermen.

“As a bolt from the blue, the Sri Lankan government has decided to enact a legislation in Parliament making amendments to the 1979 Act, so that fishing boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy from Tamil Nadu fishermen will not be released and a severe penalty ranging from Rs. 7 lakhs up to Rs. 7 crore will be imposed on the Tamil Nadu fishermen,” his letter to the Prime Minister said.

The MDMK leader also requested Mr. Modi to permit Jallikattu during the Pongal festival in January, asserting that this was “inextricably interwoven into the cultural ethos of Tamil people” and that the bull was a symbol of Tamil pride since times immemorial.

“I seek your personal intervention to ... instruct the officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests to denotify bulls from the notification GSR 528 (E) dated 11.7.2011 as performing animals,” Mr. Vaiko’s letter said. “Suitably amend Section 11 (3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, by introducing a new clause ‘f’ in sub-section 3 of Section 11 specifying exempting Jallikattu along with other exemptions already provided in the Act.”

Support for demonetisation

Mr. Vaiko expressed support for demonetisation, commending Mr. Modi for delivering “a spectacular strategic strike by demonetisation to eradicate corruption and eliminate black money.”

“I always call a spade a spade and a rose a rose,” the letter said, saying there were hardships but people were enduring these for the welfare of the nation.