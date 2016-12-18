Vacancies to be filled in B&S cadre

more-in

After repeated demands from the Military Engineer Services (MES) about loss of revenue in cantonments because of a shortage of staff in the Barracks & Stores cadre (B&S), the Defence Ministry has initiated measures to fill some vacancies on a priority basis and outsource certain functions.

“The government has sanctioned a one-time filling of 1,573 posts in the cadre. Besides this, the cadre review of B&S is under consideration,” Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on November 25.

Officials said the sanctioned posts include 450 of supervisor, 478 of storekeeper Grade-I, 481 of storekeeper Grade-II and 164 of meter reader. The recruitment process has begun.

B&S constitute the civilian staff under the MES and are instrumental in recovering dues for utilities such as rent, electricity, water and other allied charges from over four lakh residential and commercial occupants inside cantonments across the country.

According to reports in the past, the strength of the cadre was 904 against a sanctioned 3,085, which was causing a revenue loss of Rs. 3,000 crore a year over the past decade. The issue has been repeatedly conveyed to the government. by the Engineer-in-Chief (E-in-C), the head of the MES, as well as the All India Barrack & Stores Cadre association.