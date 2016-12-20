Ultrasound devices to be mapped

more-in

: In an attempt to identify unauthorised and unregistered diagnostic centres in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFW) has decided that all ultrasound machines in States will be mapped. The mapping will be carried out by the authorities in States visiting every centre and recording details of the devices.

On Sunday, the official handle of MoFW tweeted, “Ultrasound machines in the States will be mapped to identify unregistered/unauthorised facilities providing diagnostics.” While regularising the diagnostic facilities is the main aim, curbing sex determination tests and female foeticide is another important aspect of the move, which will help reduce the thousands of unregistered sonography centres that have mushroomed over the years.

An official from the Ministry explained that the exercise has already been undertaken by some States while others are in process. “The idea is to regulate all centres and thus monitor them thoroughly and minimise malpractices. Mapping will be carried out through a ground-level survey of all centres and ultrasound machines,” said the official, adding that the first intimation to carry out the exercise had come from the Supreme Court in 2013.

Unregulated machines and centres are misused for carrying out illegal sex determination tests. Since they are not registered, they don’t follow the rules of submitting Form F for every case, which is mandatory under the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Form F is a document to be filled by radiologists carrying out ultrasound tests on any pregnant woman. While registered centres are mandated to keep all records, the centres running illegally get away with breaking the rules. “This is where couples looking for identifying the sex of their baby head to,” said the official.

Dr. Archana Patil, Additional Director of Health Services, Maharashtra, said the State has already taken up this exercise and all the machines have been mapped. “We have provided each registered machine with an unique alpha numeric number after the registration,” said Dr. Patil, adding the State has strengthened its survey and it is unlikely that any unregistered machines are in operation. As per the State’s records, there are 7,820 sonography centres and 10,817 ultrasound machines registered in Maharashtra.

While some doctors feel it is impossible that the State had reached out to every centre operating in Maharashtra, others believe the stringent norms implemented post the launch of the ‘Save Girl Child’ campaign in 2011 has changed the ground-level scenario.