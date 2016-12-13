U.S. diplomat hopes curbs on donor will go

David Saperstein (right), the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and BJP leader Shazia Ilmi in New Delhi on Monday. — Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

The U.S. is hopeful that the government will “accommodate” their concerns about Christian group Compassion International (CI), which has faced restrictions over accusations that it funded Indian NGOs involved in religious conversion, a senior American diplomat said on Monday.

“Compassion International has communicated that if there have been any violations, and they have seen no documentation, then they will fix it. So I hope there will be an accommodation so that they can go on providing social services,” U.S. ‘Ambassador-at-Large’ for international religious freedom (IRF) David Saperstein, who is on a week-long visit to India, told The Hindu.

The diplomat’s comments come days after an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, that put CI on a “prior permissions” list this year, said the government was “ready to reconsider” the case.

Mr. Saperstein who oversees the annual State Department report that grades countries on the basis of their religious freedom record, said the U.S. government had taken up the case of the American NGO but was yet to receive any “clarity” on why restrictions have been put.

Senior officials confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Saperstein will have meetings in Delhi where he will raise concerns in the CI case with the government

Earlier, he spoke at the Observer Research Foundation on “Religion and Diplomacy”, where he defended the work of CI, which he said had a “demonstrable impact” in India and across the world.

“We are deeply concerned when civil society organisations who act peacefully are restricted from carrying out their obligations by the government. We really hope that groups like Compassion International, who have indicated they are willing to live by the laws of the land will be allowed to continue their partnerships here,” Mr. Saperstein said.

In March, the Ministry of Home Affairs had put curbs on CI for funding about 350 NGOs in India. After repeated calls from the U.S. government, including Secretary of State John Kerry, New Delhi had allowed 10 of those NGOs to receive funds from CI. The U.S. has been pressing for all restrictions to be removed.

The matter gained more urgency last week when India-caucus head and the House Foreign Affairs committee chair, Ed Royce, convened a special hearing on (Indian) “government obstacles” for Compassion International, a Colorado-based group backed by several Republican lawmakers, that says its work to feed 1,45,000 Indian children is being hampered by the restrictions and will be forced to wind up operations in a few weeks.

In a statement on its website CI said while its efforts so far to work with the MHA had been “unsuccessful”, it intends to build pressure through a public campaign in the

“It is important to protect the rights of the people whether they believe it is their religious mandate, or secular conscience that requires them to serve people. [Compassion International] has demonstrable impact here in India and across the globe,” Mr. Saperstein said.

Mr. Saperstein’s visit to India coincides with Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar’s to the U.S. this week.