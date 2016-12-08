U.P. orders probe into teacher’s death

more-in

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a government teacher allegedly during a lathicharge by the police here while dealing with a protest.

Chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased teacher, Ramashish Singh of Kushinagar in Purvanchal. Singh was critically injured in the baton charge on Wednesday and rushed to the Civil hospital here where the doctors declared him dead. Several others were injured in the incident.

Under the banner of the All Teacher Employees Welfare Association (ATEWA), scores of State government teachers had gathered here demanding revival of the old pension system for government employees. The ATEWA claimed that the police resorted to unprovoked lathicharge on the peaceful protesters. Angry over the incident, the teachers later staged a protest outside the hospital with the body demanding compensation for his family.

“For an independent probe into the sad incident, the Chief Secretary has ordered a magisterial probe,” a government spokesperson said, adding that “strict action will be initiated against the guilty after completion of the enquiry.” The government also said as per norms it would ensure that the deceased’s kin gets a job on priority basis.