Two officers, five soldiers killed in suicide attack

Soldiers take position outside the Army installation at Nagrota, 20 km from Jammu, on Tuesday.

Militants storm 16 Corps unit near Jammu city, create hostage-like situation

Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed when militants attacked their unit near Jammu on Tuesday.

The militants launched a suicide attack on the White Knight Corps of Northern Command’s strategic 16 Corps — one of the biggest Army formations meant for Jammu, the Pir Panjal and the Chenab valleys — located at Nagrota, around 20 km from Jammu city.

Police uniforms

Around 5.30 a.m., the militants sneaked into the Army installation. “The terrorists were heavily armed and disguised in police uniform. They targeted an Army unit just 3 km from the Corps headquarters in Nagrota and forced their way into the Officers Mess by throwing grenades and firing at the sentries,” said a spokesman of the Northern Command.

While four personnel, including an officer, were killed in the first round of firing, three more were killed during a rescue operation.

“The terrorists entered two buildings, occupied by officers and families. This led to a hostage-like situation. All, including 12 soldiers, two children and two women, were rescued. However, one officer and two jawans were killed in the operation,” said the spokesman.

The bodies of three militants have been recovered and the sanitisation operation was on, he added.

In another attack, a BSF patrol was targeted by militants in Ramgarh sector, near the International Border in Samba district, 55 km from the site of the first attack.

“Three militants were killed in the gunfight,” said the official. Four BSF personnel were injured.