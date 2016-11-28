Two more held in Bengal infant trafficking case

more-in

Two more persons were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the recently busted infant trafficking racket. While the State’s CID arrested a doctor from Bardhaman district, the Kolkata police arrested an associate of the owner of an old age home from the Thakurpukur area on the southern fringes of the city.

With this, the total arrests in the case has gone up to 18.

“We arrested Tapan Biswas, a doctor from Memari, while the Kolkata police arrested Basanti Chakrabarti on Saturday night,” CID Director-General B.L. Meena told The Hindu.

According to CID officials, Mr. Biswas had “links with the nursing home in North 24 Parganas Baduria,” where the infant trafficking racket first came to light. Ms. Chakrabarti was associated with the old age home in Thakurpukur from where 10 infants were rescued earlier.

On Friday, the CID arrested Bimal Adhikari (61), the owner of an old age home in Joka.

Rescued babies unwell

Earlier on Friday, the CID raided another old age home in the Thakurpukur area and rescued 10 infant girls. The owner of the old age home was arrested along with another person. The skeletal remains of two infants were also recovered from the premises of an NGO in North 24 Parganas that was allegedly involved in the trafficking of infants along with a health clinic in the same district.