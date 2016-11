Army jawans take position during an encounter in Bandipora district in north Kashmir. File photo: Nissar Ahmad | Photo Credit: NISSAR

more-in

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest there was an exchange of fire at Gorikhan-Hajan area in Bandipora district.

An Army spokesman said two militants were killed and weapons recovered from the encounter site. "We are ascertaining the identity. The operation has been terminated," said the spokesman.